Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Redfin ranges from $148K per year for SDE I to $240K per year for Senior SDE. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $247K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Redfin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
SDE I
$148K
$121K
$23.6K
$3.8K
SDE II
$202K
$151K
$45.5K
$5K
Senior SDE
$240K
$177K
$47.8K
$15.4K
Tech Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
40%
YR 1
30%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
10%
YR 4
At Redfin, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
40% vests in the 1st-year (40.00% annually)
30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)
10% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% quarterly)
Redfin has a front-loaded vesting schedule for new-hire grants and another vesting schedule for annual retention RSU grants with 25% vesting every year. The value of retention grants is usually 33% of the new-hire grant.