Stock Type

RSU

At Redfin, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

40 % vests in the 1st -year ( 40.00 % annually )

30 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 7.50 % quarterly )

20 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 5.00 % quarterly )

10 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.50 % quarterly )

Redfin has a front-loaded vesting schedule for new-hire grants and another vesting schedule for annual retention RSU grants with 25% vesting every year. The value of retention grants is usually 33% of the new-hire grant.