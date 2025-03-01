Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Oscar Health ranges from $173K per year for E1 to $376K per year for E4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $306K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Oscar Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus E1 Software Engineer (Entry Level) $173K $138K $24.2K $11.1K E2 $235K $164K $51.4K $19.5K E3 Senior Software Engineer $334K $204K $97.7K $31.9K E4 Staff Software Engineer $376K $215K $124K $37.2K View 1 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Oscar Health, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Oscar Health ?

