Software Engineer compensation in United States at Oscar Health ranges from $173K per year for E1 to $376K per year for E4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $306K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Oscar Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
$173K
$138K
$24.2K
$11.1K
E2
$235K
$164K
$51.4K
$19.5K
E3
$334K
$204K
$97.7K
$31.9K
E4
$376K
$215K
$124K
$37.2K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Oscar Health, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)