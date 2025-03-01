← Company Directory
Oscar Health
Oscar Health Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in United States at Oscar Health ranges from $219K to $311K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Oscar Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$248K - $282K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$219K$248K$282K$311K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Oscar Health, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Oscar Health in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $310,694. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Oscar Health for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $218,539.

