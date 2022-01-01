← Company Directory
Smartsheet
Smartsheet Salaries

Smartsheet's salary ranges from $75,375 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $432,825 for a Customer Service at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Smartsheet. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
SE I $151K
SE II $184K
Senior SE I $255K
Senior SE II $362K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $365K
Data Scientist
Median $155K

Product Manager
Median $325K
Sales
Median $130K
Management Consultant
Median $160K
Sales Engineer
Median $168K
Marketing
Median $180K
Product Designer
Median $185K
Technical Program Manager
Median $160K
UX Researcher
Median $87K
Business Analyst
$134K
Customer Service
$433K
Customer Success
$155K
Data Analyst
$113K
Marketing Operations
$75.4K
Product Design Manager
$391K
Project Manager
$196K
Recruiter
$174K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$229K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Smartsheet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Smartsheet, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Smartsheet is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $432,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Smartsheet is $174,125.

