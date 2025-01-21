Software Engineer compensation in United States at CrowdStrike ranges from $140K per year for Engineer I to $567K per year for Principal Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $227K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CrowdStrike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer I
$140K
$119K
$15K
$5.6K
Engineer II
$177K
$137K
$34.3K
$5.7K
Engineer III
$250K
$164K
$69.8K
$16.3K
Senior Engineer I
$348K
$196K
$132K
$20.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At CrowdStrike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
