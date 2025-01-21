← Company Directory
CrowdStrike
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

CrowdStrike Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at CrowdStrike ranges from $140K per year for Engineer I to $567K per year for Principal Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $227K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CrowdStrike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$140K
$119K
$15K
$5.6K
Engineer II
$177K
$137K
$34.3K
$5.7K
Engineer III
$250K
$164K
$69.8K
$16.3K
Senior Engineer I
$348K
$196K
$132K
$20.2K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CrowdStrike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at CrowdStrike in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $566,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CrowdStrike for the Software Engineer role in United States is $215,000.

Other Resources