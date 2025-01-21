← Company Directory
CrowdStrike
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

CrowdStrike Data Scientist Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CrowdStrike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 372K - RON 441K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 328KRON 372KRON 441KRON 466K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Data Scientist submission at CrowdStrike to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RON 140K+ (sometimes RON 1.4M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CrowdStrike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CrowdStrike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at CrowdStrike in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 465,594. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CrowdStrike for the Data Scientist role in Romania is RON 327,940.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CrowdStrike

Related Companies

  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Verily
  • Smartsheet
  • MobileIron
  • Zscaler
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources