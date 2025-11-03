Company Directory
Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks People Operations Salaries

The average People Operations total compensation at Palo Alto Networks ranges from $172K to $240K per year. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$185K - $217K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$172K$185K$217K$240K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palo Alto Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a People Operations at Palo Alto Networks sits at a yearly total compensation of $239,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Palo Alto Networks for the People Operations role is $172,200.

