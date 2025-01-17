← Company Directory
Palo Alto Networks
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Palo Alto Networks Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at Palo Alto Networks ranges from $267K per year for Senior Staff Data Scientist to $528K per year for Senior Principal Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $285K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Palo Alto Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Staff Data Scientist
$267K
$187K
$55.5K
$24K
Principal Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palo Alto Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palo Alto Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Palo Alto Networks in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $549,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Palo Alto Networks for the Data Scientist role in United States is $257,283.

Other Resources