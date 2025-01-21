← Company Directory
Splunk
Splunk Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Splunk ranges from $187K per year for P2 to $726K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $270K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Splunk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer (SWE)
P2(Entry Level)
$187K
$136K
$39K
$11.5K
P3
$222K
$159K
$50.8K
$12.3K
Senior Software Engineer
P4
$306K
$203K
$81.6K
$21.6K
Principal SWE
P5
$400K
$226K
$143K
$30.8K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Splunk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Splunk, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Splunk in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $725,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Splunk for the Software Engineer role in United States is $278,667.

