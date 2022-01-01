← Company Directory
Pure Storage
Pure Storage Salaries

Pure Storage's salary ranges from $43,078 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $535,958 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pure Storage. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
MTS2 $208K
MTS3 $241K
MTS4 $335K
MTS5 $440K
LS1 $536K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
IC4 $242K
IC5 $394K
IC6 $445K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $430K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

Marketing
Median $319K
Program Manager
Median $202K
Technical Program Manager
Median $262K
Sales
Median $230K
Accountant
$108K
Business Analyst
$129K
Data Scientist
$43.1K
Financial Analyst
$238K
Hardware Engineer
$182K
Human Resources
$220K
Information Technologist (IT)
$323K
Legal
$302K
Product Designer
$144K
Recruiter
$52.7K
Sales Engineer
$281K
Solution Architect
$224K
Technical Writer
$273K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pure Storage, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pure Storage is Software Engineer at the LS1 level with a yearly total compensation of $535,958. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pure Storage is $241,451.

