All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Pure Storage ranges from $242K per year for IC4 to $433K per year for IC6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $395K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pure Storage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$242K
$183K
$39.2K
$19.8K
IC5
$394K
$218K
$137K
$40K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Pure Storage, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
