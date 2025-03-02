← Company Directory
Pure Storage
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Pure Storage Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Pure Storage ranges from $242K per year for IC4 to $433K per year for IC6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $395K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pure Storage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$242K
$183K
$39.2K
$19.8K
IC5
$394K
$218K
$137K
$40K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pure Storage, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Pure Storage in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $540,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pure Storage for the Product Manager role in United States is $370,000.

