← Company Directory
Box
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Box Salaries

Box's salary ranges from $46,566 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Poland at the low-end to $732,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Box. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L4 $196K
L5 $172K
L6 $212K
L7 $280K
L8 $381K
L9 $526K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager II $219K
Senior Product Manager $279K
Staff Product Manager $322K
Director $657K
Senior Director $732K
Software Engineering Manager
Team Manager II $326K
Senior Team Manager $437K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 47
56 47
Sales
Median $121K
Sales Engineer
Median $215K
Business Analyst
Median $145K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $201K
Management Consultant
Median $146K
Marketing
Median $102K
Business Development
$233K
Civil Engineer
$304K
Customer Service
$128K
Data Science Manager
$206K
Data Scientist
$125K
Financial Analyst
$299K
Marketing Operations
$322K
Mechanical Engineer
$89.6K
Product Designer
$166K
Program Manager
$165K
Recruiter
$46.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$219K
Solution Architect
$296K
Technical Program Manager
$201K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Box, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Box is Product Manager at the Senior Director level with a yearly total compensation of $732,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Box is $215,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Box

Related Companies

  • Anaplan
  • Broadcom
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Splunk
  • Pure Storage
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources