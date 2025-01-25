Software Engineer compensation in United States at Box ranges from $196K per year for L4 to $526K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $242K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Box's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$196K
$155K
$39K
$1.6K
L5
$172K
$140K
$31.9K
$0
L6
$212K
$168K
$43.4K
$0
L7
$284K
$221K
$62.9K
$250
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Box, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
