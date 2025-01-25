Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Box ranges from $196K per year for L4 to $526K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $242K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Box's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L4 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) $196K $155K $39K $1.6K L5 Software Engineer II $172K $140K $31.9K $0 L6 Software Engineer III $212K $168K $43.4K $0 L7 Senior Software Engineer $284K $221K $62.9K $250 View 5 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Box, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Box ?

