← Company Directory
Box
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Box Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Box ranges from $196K per year for L4 to $526K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $242K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Box's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$196K
$155K
$39K
$1.6K
L5
Software Engineer II
$172K
$140K
$31.9K
$0
L6
Software Engineer III
$212K
$168K
$43.4K
$0
L7
Senior Software Engineer
$284K
$221K
$62.9K
$250
View 5 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Box, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Box in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $525,833. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Box for the Software Engineer role in United States is $241,250.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Box

Related Companies

  • Anaplan
  • Broadcom
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Splunk
  • Pure Storage
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources