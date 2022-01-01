← Company Directory
Anaplan
Anaplan Salaries

Anaplan's salary ranges from $73,630 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $269,843 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anaplan. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
P2 $81.2K
P3 $111K
P4 $162K
Solution Architect
Median $166K
Business Analyst
$262K

Customer Service
$98.5K
Data Scientist
$140K
Human Resources
$95.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$138K
Marketing Operations
$89.2K
Product Designer
$270K
Product Manager
$133K
Project Manager
$154K
Recruiter
$73.6K
Sales
$139K
Software Engineering Manager
$161K
Technical Program Manager
$239K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Anaplan, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Anaplan is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $269,843. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anaplan is $139,300.

