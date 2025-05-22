← Company Directory
Anaplan
Anaplan Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Anaplan ranges from $114K to $162K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Anaplan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Average Total Compensation

$129K - $147K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$114K$129K$147K$162K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Anaplan, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Anaplan sits at a yearly total compensation of $162,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anaplan for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $114,125.

