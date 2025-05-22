Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Anaplan ranges from £62.7K per year for P2 to £123K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £94.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Anaplan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
P2
£62.7K
£57.1K
£0
£5.6K
P3
£85.9K
£70.4K
£11.1K
£4.4K
P4
£123K
£94.4K
£19.2K
£9.1K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Anaplan, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
