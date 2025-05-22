← Company Directory
Anaplan
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Anaplan Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Anaplan ranges from £62.7K per year for P2 to £123K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £94.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Anaplan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
(Entry Level)
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
P2
£62.7K
£57.1K
£0
£5.6K
P3
£85.9K
£70.4K
£11.1K
£4.4K
P4
£123K
£94.4K
£19.2K
£9.1K
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

£124K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.2K+ (sometimes £232K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Anaplan, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Anaplan in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £154,930. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anaplan for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £80,975.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Anaplan

Related Companies

  • Box
  • Broadcom
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Splunk
  • Pure Storage
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources