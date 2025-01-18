Security Software Engineer compensation in United States at Box ranges from $180K per year for L4 to $263K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $205K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Box's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L4
$180K
$143K
$36.5K
$0
L5
$207K
$163K
$44K
$0
L6
$225K
$173K
$50.8K
$500
L7
$263K
$186K
$76.8K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Box, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)