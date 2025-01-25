All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Box ranges from $326K per year for Team Manager II to $437K per year for Senior Team Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $350K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Box's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Team Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Team Manager II
$326K
$242K
$82.4K
$1.6K
Senior Team Manager
$437K
$277K
$160K
$0
Team Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Box, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)