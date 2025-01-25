← Company Directory
Box
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Box Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Box ranges from $219K per year for Product Manager II to $732K per year for Senior Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $246K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Box's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$219K
$172K
$42.1K
$5K
Senior Product Manager
$279K
$190K
$88.6K
$1.2K
Staff Product Manager
$322K
$222K
$92.7K
$7.5K
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Box, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Box in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $732,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Box for the Product Manager role in United States is $245,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Box

Related Companies

  • Anaplan
  • Broadcom
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Splunk
  • Pure Storage
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources