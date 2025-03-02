Software Engineer compensation in United States at Pure Storage ranges from $208K per year for MTS2 to $536K per year for LS1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $308K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pure Storage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS2
$208K
$158K
$36.8K
$14.2K
MTS3
$239K
$174K
$49.6K
$15.5K
MTS4
$339K
$201K
$111K
$26.5K
MTS5
$452K
$233K
$176K
$42.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Pure Storage, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Pure Storage, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Pure Storage, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
