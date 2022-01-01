← Company Directory
Datadog
Datadog Salaries

Datadog's salary ranges from $53,748 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Netherlands at the low-end to $698,988 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Datadog. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Datadog logo

$20K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $182K
Software Engineer II $267K
Senior Software Engineer $373K
Staff Software Engineer $611K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $386K
Product Manager
Product Manager $213K
Senior Product Manager $347K

Recruiter
Median $160K

Technical Recruiter

Sales
Median $131K
Product Designer
Median $200K

UX Designer

Sales Engineer
Median $180K
Marketing
Median $170K

Product Marketing Manager

Data Scientist
Median $183K
Solution Architect
Median $97.5K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
Median $279K
Business Analyst
Median $130K
Administrative Assistant
$53.7K
Customer Service
$59.5K
Customer Success
$98.5K
Data Analyst
$182K
Financial Analyst
$164K
Human Resources
$71.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$162K
Product Design Manager
$699K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$204K
Technical Writer
$186K
UX Researcher
$259K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Datadog is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $698,988. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Datadog is $181,689.

