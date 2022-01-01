← Company Directory
AppLovin
AppLovin Salaries

AppLovin's salary ranges from $54,261 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Canada at the low-end to $611,109 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AppLovin. Last updated: 3/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 2 $242K
Senior Software Engineer 2 $282K
Staff Software Engineer $611K
Business Analyst
$86.8K
Business Development
$465K

Data Analyst
$102K
Data Scientist
$373K
Human Resources
$206K
Marketing
$67.7K
Marketing Operations
$80.4K
Product Designer
$54.3K
Product Manager
$121K
Program Manager
$171K
Recruiter
$116K
Software Engineering Manager
$221K
Solution Architect
$225K
Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At AppLovin, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AppLovin is Software Engineer at the Staff Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $611,109. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppLovin is $188,438.

