All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at AppLovin ranges from $242K per year for Software Engineer 2 to $611K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $300K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AppLovin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$242K
$176K
$58.3K
$7K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer 2
$282K
$212K
$70K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
100%
YR 1
At AppLovin, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% quarterly)