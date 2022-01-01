← Company Directory
Disney
Disney Salaries

Disney's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $477,667 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Disney. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $134K
Software Engineer $162K
Senior Software Engineer $261K
Staff Software Engineer $308K
Senior Staff Software Engineer $302K
Principal Engineer $397K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
P2 $142K
P3 $181K
P4 $240K
P5 $416K
P6 $378K
P7 $478K
Product Designer
L1 $187K
L2 $133K
L3 $160K
L4 $160K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
M2 $348K
M3 $348K
M5 $358K
Data Analyst
Median $125K
Financial Analyst
Median $104K
Marketing
Median $124K
Technical Program Manager
Median $180K
Data Scientist
Data Scientist $142K
Senior Data Scientist $171K
Business Analyst
Business Analyst $89.1K
Senior Business Analyst $151K
Project Manager
Associate Project Manager $95.8K
Project Manager $110K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $158K
Program Manager
Median $180K
Sales
Median $99.5K

Account Manager

Data Science Manager
Median $400K
Solution Architect
Median $298K

Data Architect

Human Resources
Median $139K
Business Development
Median $165K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $178K
Recruiter
Median $115K
Accountant
$80.4K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$50.3K
Business Operations
$296K
Business Operations Manager
$53.6K
Controls Engineer
$93.5K
Corporate Development
$243K
Customer Service
$58.8K
Graphic Designer
$90.5K
Hardware Engineer
$85.6K
Legal
$73.4K
Management Consultant
$86.2K
Marketing Operations
$147K
Product Design Manager
$330K
Total Rewards
$148K
UX Researcher
$159K
Venture Capitalist
$95.9K

Analyst

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Disney, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Disney, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (17.00% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Disney, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Disney is Product Manager at the P7 level with a yearly total compensation of $477,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Disney is $158,395.

Other Resources