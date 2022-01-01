← Company Directory
Discovery
Discovery Salaries

Discovery's salary ranges from $58,796 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in South Africa at the low-end to $328,350 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Discovery. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $58.8K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Science Manager
$178K
Data Scientist
$224K

Financial Analyst
$211K
Human Resources
$136K
Marketing
$90.5K
Product Designer
$149K
Product Manager
$328K
Software Engineering Manager
$161K
Technical Program Manager
Median $260K
Venture Capitalist
$171K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Discovery, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Discovery is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $328,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Discovery is $170,850.

