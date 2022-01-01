← Company Directory
Discovery
Discovery Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $6,480

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1x your eligible earnings, minimum $50K.

  • Dental Insurance

    MetLife (2 plans)

  • Life Insurance

    1x your eligible earnings, minimum $50K.

  • Disability Insurance

    STD - up to 90 days: 100% up to 8 weeks, 80% thereafter. LTD: 2/3 of your monthly earnings up to $15,000 per month.

  • Pet Insurance

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $10,000 per child.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $5,400

    100% match on the first 4.5% of base salary Discovery matches dollar for dollar on your contribution up to 3%, then $0.5 on the dollar for every $1 you contribute, up to 6%.

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Health Care, Dependent Care

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Undergraduate: 80% of tuition expenses up to a $5,000 max per year. Graduate: 80% of tuition expenses up to a $5,000 max per year with a $15,000 lifetime maximum.

    • Transportation
  • Bikes on Campus

    Bellevue office: Garage bike racks – free on the P0 level. Locked bike area – $25 per month. Bike lockers – $50 per month.

  • Transport allowance

    Parking: you pay $60 per months and Discovery will pay $140 to cover the full amount to the building (Bellevue office).

    • Other
  • HRA

    Discovery will fund your HRA with $500 for individual and $1,000 for family coverage.

  • Employee Resource Groups

    ERGs are aligned to dimensions that reflect the demographic diversity of our community or shared interests.

