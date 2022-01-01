Health Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1x your eligible earnings, minimum $50k.

Dental Insurance MetLife (2 plans)

Life Insurance 1x your eligible earnings, minimum $50k.

Disability Insurance STD - up to 90 days: 100% up to 8 weeks, 80% thereafter. LTD: 2/3 of your monthly earnings up to $15,000 per month.

Bikes on Campus Bellevue office: Garage bike racks – free on the P0 level. Locked bike area – $25 per month. Bike lockers – $50 per month.

Transport allowance Parking: you pay $60 per months and Discovery will pay $140 to cover the full amount to the building (Bellevue office).

Adoption Assistance Up to $10,000 per child.

401k 100% match on the first 4.5% of base salary Discovery matches dollar for dollar on your contribution up to 3%, then $0.50 on the dollar for every $1 you contribute, up to 6%.

Tuition Reimbursement Undergraduate: 80% of tuition expenses up to a $5,000 max per year. Graduate: 80% of tuition expenses up to a $5,000 max per year with a $15,000 lifetime maximum.

Unique Perk HRA - Discovery will fund your HRA with $500 for individual and $1,000 for family coverage.

Unique Perk Employee Resource Groups - ERGs are aligned to dimensions that reflect the demographic diversity of our community or shared interests.

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Sick Time 10 days

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) 15% discount on purchase price of stock