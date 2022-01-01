← Company Directory
SiriusXM
SiriusXM Salaries

SiriusXM's salary ranges from $76,569 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager at the low-end to $510,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SiriusXM. Last updated: 3/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer III $162K
Senior Software Engineer $195K
Staff Software Engineer $255K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $225K
Data Scientist
Median $140K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $510K
Business Analyst
$207K
Business Development
$311K
Data Analyst
$219K
Hardware Engineer
$102K
Human Resources
$139K
Marketing
$107K
Product Designer
$214K
Program Manager
$76.6K
Project Manager
$123K
Sales
$87.9K
Technical Program Manager
$177K
UX Researcher
$76.6K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SiriusXM, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SiriusXM is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $510,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SiriusXM is $169,660.

