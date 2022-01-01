Company Directory
Comcast Salaries

Comcast's salary ranges from $7,673 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $1,346,700 for a Customer Service at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Comcast. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
I $91.8K
II $117K
III $153K
Senior Engineer $177K
Principal Engineer $234K
Senior Principal Engineer $292K
Distinguished Engineer $347K
Fellow $528K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L4 $187K
L5 $215K
L6 $255K
L7 $295K
L8 $337K
Product Manager
L3 $138K
L4 $168K
L5 $207K
L6 $292K
L7 $382K
L8 $427K

Business Analyst
Business Analyst 2 $81.1K
Senior Business Analyst $114K

Business Intelligence Analyst

Sales
Median $103K
Data Analyst
Median $110K
Project Manager
Median $127K
Financial Analyst
Median $81K
Solution Architect
Median $200K

Data Architect

Product Designer
Median $105K

UX Designer

Technical Program Manager
Median $185K
Data Science Manager
Median $196K
Human Resources
Median $127K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $97K
Marketing
Median $200K
Program Manager
Median $113K
Business Development
Median $285K
Marketing Operations
Median $187K
Recruiter
Median $105K
UX Researcher
Median $180K
Accountant
$90.5K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$72.8K
Chief of Staff
$87.1K
Copywriter
$125K
Customer Service
$1.35M
Data Scientist
$30K
Management Consultant
$61.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$87.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$7.7K
Technical Writer
$73.5K
Vesting Schedule

15%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

15%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

40%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Comcast, RSU + Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 15% vests in the 1st-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 5th-YR (40.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Comcast, RSU + Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Comcast is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $1,346,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Comcast is $152,957.

