← Company Directory
Ticketmaster
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ticketmaster Salaries

Ticketmaster's salary ranges from $30,242 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $330,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ticketmaster. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Engineer I $57.1K
Engineer II $66.7K
Senior Engineer II $92.4K
Lead Engineer $114K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $151K
Data Scientist
Median $110K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $330K
Product Designer
Median $85K
Business Analyst
$117K
Data Analyst
$90.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$30.2K
Marketing
$217K
Recruiter
$83.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$103K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ticketmaster is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $330,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ticketmaster is $97,549.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ticketmaster

Related Companies

  • Live Nation Entertainment
  • Tesla
  • Comcast
  • Citi
  • Expedia
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources