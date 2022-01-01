|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|Health Savings Account (HSA)
|Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
|Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
|Student Loan Repayment Plan
|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|Taking Care of Our Own Program - An internal program that assists employees who are experiencing hardship of any kind.
|Sabbatical - 6 months, 100% paid!
|Crowdrise Fundraiser - Can set up for a personal cause, obtain up to $5,000 in matching funds.
|401k
|50% match on the first 5% of base salary