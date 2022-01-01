← Company Directory
Ticketmaster
Ticketmaster Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $5,048

Unique To Ticketmaster
  • Taking Care of Our Own Program

    An internal program that assists employees who are experiencing hardship of any kind.

  • Sabbatical

    6 months, 100% paid!

  • Crowdrise Fundraiser

    Can set up for a personal cause, obtain up to $5,000 in matching funds.

    • Home
  • Fertility Assistance

  • Bereavement Leave

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

  • 401k $3,000

    50% match on the first 5% of base salary

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Other
  • Pet Friendly Workplace

  • Volunteer Time Off

