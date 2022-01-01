← Company Directory
Live Nation Entertainment
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Live Nation Entertainment Salaries

Live Nation Entertainment's salary ranges from $60,388 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $181,090 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Live Nation Entertainment. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Marketing
Median $110K
Accountant
$84.6K
Data Analyst
$96.5K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 47
56 47
Financial Analyst
$60.4K
Product Designer
$121K
Product Manager
$181K
Software Engineer
$153K
Software Engineering Manager
$179K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Live Nation Entertainment is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,090. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Live Nation Entertainment is $115,300.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Live Nation Entertainment

Related Companies

  • Ticketmaster
  • Activision
  • Comcast
  • Skillz
  • Take-Two Interactive Software
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources