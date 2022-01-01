← Company Directory
Activision
Activision Salaries

Activision's salary ranges from $95,475 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $457,700 for a Legal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Activision. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $133K

Video Game Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $143K
Product Manager
Median $161K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Data Analyst
$95.5K
Data Science Manager
$299K
Financial Analyst
$122K
Human Resources
$159K
Legal
$458K
Marketing
$251K
Product Designer
$139K
Sales
$282K
Software Engineering Manager
$231K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Activision is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $457,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Activision is $159,978.

