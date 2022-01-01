← Company Directory
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Gym Discount

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    10 days

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • Health Insurance

    CDHP, PPO 500, Kaiser HMO (for CA), Centivo Coordinated Care (for Southern California)

  • Dental Insurance

    Delta Dental PPO, Delta Dental HMO

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2 times your base salary up to $1,000,000.

  • Life Insurance

    2 times your base salary up to $1,000,000.

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: 60% of your salary, LTD: 50% of you salary.

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Fertility Assistance

    Through Kindbody: fertility treatment, including IVF and egg freezing, gynecology, wellness, and a strong focus on inclusivity for LGBTQ+ members.

  • Adoption Assistance

    A lifetime benefit of up to $20,000 for eligible adoption, donor, or surrogacy expenses.

  • Bereavement Leave

  • 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Discount

    66% off

  • Tuition Reimbursement

  • Referral Bonus

