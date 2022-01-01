Gym Discount Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 10 days

Sick Time 10 days

401k Offered by employer

Employee Discount 66% off

Tuition Reimbursement Offered by employer

Referral Bonus Offered by employer

Health Insurance CDHP, PPO 500, Kaiser HMO (for CA), Centivo Coordinated Care (for Southern California)

Dental Insurance Delta Dental PPO, Delta Dental HMO

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Through Kindbody: fertility treatment, including IVF and egg freezing, gynecology, wellness, and a strong focus on inclusivity for LGBTQ+ members.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2 times your base salary up to $1,000,000.

Life Insurance 2 times your base salary up to $1,000,000.

Disability Insurance STD: 60% of your salary, LTD: 50% of you salary.

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance A lifetime benefit of up to $20,000 for eligible adoption, donor, or surrogacy expenses.

Bereavement Leave Offered by employer

Maternity Leave Offered by employer