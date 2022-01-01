← Company Directory
Sony
Sony Salaries

Sony's salary ranges from $1,415 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher at the low-end to $325,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sony. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $59.2K
Product Designer
Median $184K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $168K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $325K
Hardware Engineer
Median $176K
Administrative Assistant
$59.7K
Business Analyst
$23.8K
Business Development
$159K
Corporate Development
$231K
Customer Service
$295K
Data Analyst
$75.4K
Data Scientist
$31.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$198K
Management Consultant
$38.3K
Marketing
$31.1K
Marketing Operations
$11.9K
Mechanical Engineer
$12.1K
Optical Engineer
$76K
Product Design Manager
$282K
Program Manager
$109K
Project Manager
$194K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$186K
Solution Architect
$67.9K
Technical Program Manager
$207K
UX Researcher
$1.4K
Venture Capitalist
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sony is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $325,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sony is $109,450.

