Take-Two Interactive Software Salaries

Take-Two Interactive Software's salary ranges from $52,813 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Canada at the low-end to $278,600 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Take-Two Interactive Software. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $165K

Video Game Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $157K
Product Manager
Median $230K
Product Designer
Median $75K
Marketing
Median $250K
Human Resources
$181K
Information Technologist (IT)
$147K
Project Manager
$52.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$71.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$279K
UX Researcher
$166K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Take-Two Interactive Software is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $278,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Take-Two Interactive Software is $165,000.

