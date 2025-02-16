← Company Directory
Take-Two Interactive Software
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Take-Two Interactive Software Marketing Salaries

The median Marketing compensation in United States package at Take-Two Interactive Software totals $250K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Take-Two Interactive Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Take-Two Interactive Software
Marketing
San Francisco Bay Area
Total per year
$250K
Level
-
Base
$250K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Take-Two Interactive Software?

$160K

Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Take-Two Interactive Software in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $334,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Take-Two Interactive Software for the Marketing role in United States is $220,000.

