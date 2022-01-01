← Company Directory
Zynga
Zynga Salaries

Zynga's salary ranges from $36,663 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in India at the low-end to $285,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zynga. Last updated: 2/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 2 $43.5K
Senior Software Engineer 1 $52.2K
Principal Software Engineer 1 $75.7K

Video Game Software Engineer

Product Manager
Senior Product Manager $165K
Lead Product Manager $257K
Data Scientist
Median $175K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $285K
Product Designer
Median $150K
Business Analyst
$39.5K
Data Analyst
$129K
Data Science Manager
$116K
Human Resources
$96K
Information Technologist (IT)
$163K
Marketing
$208K
Project Manager
$197K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$42.1K
Solution Architect
$149K
Technical Program Manager
$145K
Venture Capitalist
$36.7K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zynga, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Restricted Stock Units are referred to as "ZSUs".

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zynga is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $285,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zynga is $144,720.

