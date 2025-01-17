← Company Directory
Sony
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Sony Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Turkey at Sony ranges from TRY 666K to TRY 966K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sony's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 755K - TRY 877K
Japan
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 666KTRY 755KTRY 877KTRY 966K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Sony?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Sony in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 966,444. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sony for the Business Analyst role in Turkey is TRY 665,953.

Other Resources