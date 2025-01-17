← Company Directory
Sony
  • Salaries
  • Marketing Operations

  • All Marketing Operations Salaries

Sony Marketing Operations Salaries

The average Marketing Operations total compensation in Turkey at Sony ranges from TRY 345K to TRY 473K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sony's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 374K - TRY 444K
Japan
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 345KTRY 374KTRY 444KTRY 473K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Sony?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Sony in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 472,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sony for the Marketing Operations role in Turkey is TRY 345,350.

