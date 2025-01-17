← Company Directory
Sony
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Sony Marketing Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sony's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 10.91M - HUF 12.67M
Japan
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 9.62MHUF 10.91MHUF 12.67MHUF 13.96M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Sony?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Sony in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 13,957,790. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sony for the Marketing role in Hungary is HUF 9,617,973.

Other Resources