Sony
Sony Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $29,556

Unique To Sony
  • Identity Theft Protection

    Up to $1 million

  • Surrogacy Reimbursement

    Up to $20,000

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

    provided by VSP

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Short-term confidential counseling

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 100% pay for 12w and 75% pay for 14w + LTD with 66% pay up to $20,000/mo

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $480

    $40 per month

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    23 days

  • Sick Time

    23 days

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Pet Insurance

    Offered by Nationwide

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $750

    $750 per year contributed by employer. Up to $1,500 for employee + family

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by Delta Dental

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1x base salary up to $1,500,000

  • Life Insurance

    1x base salary up to $1,500,000

  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Lunch

    • Home
  • Business Travel Insurance

    up to $200,000

  • Adoption Assistance

    up to $20,000

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Remote Work

    Employees will be expected to be in the office at least three days per week with the option of working up to two days per week remotely.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • 401k $23,100

    100% match on the first 3% of base salary up to $19,500 + 50% for the next 3%

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

  • Roth 401k

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $7,500/y for undergrad or $9,000/y for graduate

  • Employee Discount

    20% off

  • Learning and Development

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    • Other
  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $2,000 matched

  • The Hyatt Legal Plan

    Low cost access to Estate Planning, Immigration Assistance, etc

  • Breast Milk Shipping

    Day’s supply of breast milk while traveling for work

  • CCA Inc.

    Parental and Eldercare Coaching

  • Pet Benefits

    Free veterinary advice and discounts

  • PlayStation Plus

    Free 1 year membership

  • Prescription Coverage

    Through Express Scripts or Kaiser

    Other Resources