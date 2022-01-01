Health Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance provided by VSP

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Short-term confidential counseling

Disability Insurance STD with 100% pay for 12w and 75% pay for 14w + LTD with 66% pay up to $20,000/mo

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $40 per month

Business Travel Insurance up to $200,000

Adoption Assistance up to $20,000

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement $7,500/y for undergrad or $9,000/y for graduate

Employee Discount 20% off

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 23 days

401k 100% match on the first 3% of base salary up to $19,500 + 50% for the next 3%

Student Loan Repayment Plan Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $2,000 matched

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Sick Time 23 days

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by Nationwide

Health Savings Account (HSA) $750 per year contributed by employer. Up to $1500 for employee + family

Unique Perk The Hyatt Legal Plan - Low cost access to Estate Planning, Immigration Assistance, etc

Unique Perk Identity Theft Protection - Up to $1 million

Unique Perk Surrogacy Reimbursement - Up to $20,000

Unique Perk Breast Milk Shipping - Day’s supply of breast milk while traveling for work

Unique Perk CCA Inc. - Parental and Eldercare Coaching

Unique Perk Pet Benefits - Free veterinary advice and discounts

Unique Perk PlayStation Plus - Free 1 year membership

Unique Perk Prescription Coverage - Through Express Scripts or Kaiser

Dental Insurance Offered by Delta Dental

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1x base salary up to $1,500,000

Life Insurance 1x base salary up to $1,500,000

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Free Lunch