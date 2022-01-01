|Health Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Vision Insurance
|provided by VSP
|Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
|Offered by employer
|Employee Assistance Program
|Short-term confidential counseling
|Disability Insurance
|STD with 100% pay for 12w and 75% pay for 14w + LTD with 66% pay up to $20,000/mo
|Maternity Leave
|12 weeks
|Paternity Leave
|12 weeks
|Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
|$40 per month
|Business Travel Insurance
|up to $200,000
|Adoption Assistance
|up to $20,000
|Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
|Offered by employer
|Tuition Reimbursement
|$7,500/y for undergrad or $9,000/y for graduate
|Employee Discount
|20% off
|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|23 days
|401k
|
100% match on the first 3% of base salary up to $19,500
+ 50% for the next 3%
|Student Loan Repayment Plan
|Offered by employer
|Learning and Development
|Offered by employer
|Donation Match
|100% match. Up to $2,000 matched
|Roth 401k
|Offered by employer
|Fertility Assistance
|Offered by employer
|Transport allowance
|Offered by employer
|Sick Time
|23 days
|Gym On-Site
|Offered by employer
|Pet Insurance
|Offered by Nationwide
|Health Savings Account (HSA)
|$750 per year contributed by employer. Up to $1500 for employee + family
|Unique Perk
|The Hyatt Legal Plan - Low cost access to Estate Planning, Immigration Assistance, etc
|Unique Perk
|Identity Theft Protection - Up to $1 million
|Unique Perk
|Surrogacy Reimbursement - Up to $20,000
|Unique Perk
|Breast Milk Shipping - Day’s supply of breast milk while traveling for work
|Unique Perk
|CCA Inc. - Parental and Eldercare Coaching
|Unique Perk
|Pet Benefits - Free veterinary advice and discounts
|Unique Perk
|PlayStation Plus - Free 1 year membership
|Unique Perk
|Prescription Coverage - Through Express Scripts or Kaiser
|Dental Insurance
|Offered by Delta Dental
|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|1x base salary up to $1,500,000
|Life Insurance
|1x base salary up to $1,500,000
|Custom Work Station
|Offered by employer
|Free Lunch
|Remote Work
|Employees will be expected to be in the office at least three days per week with the option of working up to two days per week remotely.