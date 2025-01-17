Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Sony ranges from $152K per year for L3 to $212K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $195K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sony's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 Junior Software Engineer (Entry Level) $152K $132K $2.7K $17.4K L4 Middle Software Engineer $199K $160K $750 $38.4K L5 Staff Software Engineer $228K $182K $5.9K $40.7K L6 Senior Software Engineer $212K $172K $471 $40K View 2 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

