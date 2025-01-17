Software Engineer compensation in United States at Sony ranges from $152K per year for L3 to $212K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $195K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sony's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$152K
$132K
$2.7K
$17.4K
L4
$199K
$160K
$750
$38.4K
L5
$228K
$182K
$5.9K
$40.7K
L6
$212K
$172K
$471
$40K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
