← Company Directory
Skillz
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Skillz Salaries

Skillz's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $300,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Skillz. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
Median $190K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $300K
Data Scientist
$70.4K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

59 24
59 24
Marketing
$59.7K
Product Designer
$135K
Project Manager
$197K
Sales Engineer
$126K
Software Engineer
$76.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Skillz, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Skillz is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $300,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skillz is $130,066.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Skillz

Related Companies

  • Take-Two Interactive Software
  • Activision
  • Comcast
  • Ticketmaster
  • ViacomCBS
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources