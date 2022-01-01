← Company Directory
ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Salaries

ViacomCBS's salary ranges from $57,046 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $269,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ViacomCBS. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $113K
L2 $139K
L3 $190K
L4 $231K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
L2 $148K
L3 $132K
L4 $221K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $270K

Marketing
Median $118K
Data Analyst
Median $119K
Data Scientist
Median $135K
Solution Architect
Median $200K

Data Architect

Accountant
$79.7K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations Manager
$61.8K
Business Analyst
$198K
Copywriter
$92.5K
Financial Analyst
$166K
Human Resources
$60.3K
Legal
$131K
Management Consultant
$134K
Marketing Operations
$65.3K
Product Designer
$161K
Product Design Manager
$209K
Program Manager
$136K
Project Manager
$57K
Recruiter
Median $100K
Sales
$221K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$133K
Technical Program Manager
$101K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ViacomCBS, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ViacomCBS is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $269,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ViacomCBS is $134,325.

