Verizon Salaries

Verizon's salary ranges from $8,366 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $460,685 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Verizon. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
MTS 1 $102K
MTS 2 $106K
MTS 3 $115K
MTS 4 $154K
SMTS $145K
PMTS $218K
DMTS $230K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Data Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Product Manager
Associate Product Manager $135K
Product Manager 1 $155K
Product Manager 2 $176K
Senior Product Manager $192K
Principal Product Manager $219K
Data Scientist
Data Scientist 1 $98.7K
Data Scientist 3 $142K
Senior Data Scientist $144K
Principal Data Scientist $178K
Distinguished Data Scientist $214K

Solution Architect
Solution Architect $124K
Principal Solution Architect $177K
Distinguished Solution Architect $333K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Product Designer
Median $163K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $218K
Sales
Median $100K

Account Manager

Cybersecurity Analyst
MTS 1 $132K
MTS 4 $172K
PMTS $202K
Technical Program Manager
Technical Program Manager 1 $101K
Principal Technical Program Manager $173K
Financial Analyst
Median $93K
Marketing
Median $145K

Product Marketing Manager

Project Manager
Median $129K
Business Analyst
Median $102K
Program Manager
Median $195K
Data Science Manager
Median $192K
Management Consultant
Median $171K
Business Development
Median $149K
Administrative Assistant
$87K
Business Operations
$139K
Business Operations Manager
$216K
Copywriter
$85.6K
Customer Service
$18.4K
Data Analyst
$26.3K
Hardware Engineer
$182K
Human Resources
$30.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$123K
Legal
$461K
Marketing Operations
$213K
Product Design Manager
$453K
Recruiter
$8.4K
Sales Engineer
$85.1K
UX Researcher
$151K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-YR (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Verizon is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $460,685. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verizon is $149,050.

