Harmonic Salaries

Harmonic's salary ranges from $38,659 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in France at the low-end to $280,006 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Harmonic. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $74.2K
Administrative Assistant
$38.7K
Product Manager
$259K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Sales
$38.9K
Solution Architect
$280K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Harmonic is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $280,006. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Harmonic is $74,211.

