Nokia
Nokia Salaries

Nokia's salary ranges from $12,974 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Hungary at the low-end to $203,975 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nokia. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
JG7 $14.1K
JG8 $30.8K
JG9 $34.2K
JG10 $48.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $153K
Solution Architect
Median $45.2K

Technical Program Manager
Median $143K
Sales
Median $175K
Product Designer
Median $78K
Product Manager
Median $175K
Business Analyst
$42.1K
Business Development
$204K
Customer Service
$14.2K
Data Analyst
$27.8K
Data Scientist
$72.3K
Financial Analyst
$13K
Human Resources
$108K
Information Technologist (IT)
$116K
Management Consultant
$119K
Marketing
$18.8K
Marketing Operations
$39.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$115K
Program Manager
$136K
Project Manager
$38K
Recruiter
$21.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$120K
Software Engineering Manager
$99.1K
Technical Writer
$27.9K
UX Researcher
$158K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Nokia, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nokia is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nokia is $72,297.

