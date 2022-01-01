← Company Directory
Ciena
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ciena Salaries

Ciena's salary ranges from $33,419 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $288,550 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ciena. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
P1 $65.9K
P2 $85.5K
P3 $110K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Hardware Engineer
P1 $67.7K
P3 $104K
P4 $155K

ASIC Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $105K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Business Analyst
$86.7K
Customer Service
$87.3K
Data Science Manager
$122K
Data Scientist
$76.1K
Management Consultant
$180K
Marketing
$252K
Mechanical Engineer
$66.8K
Optical Engineer
$113K
Product Designer
$101K
Product Manager
$289K
Sales
$186K
Sales Engineer
$150K
Software Engineering Manager
$274K
Technical Program Manager
$95.8K
Technical Writer
$33.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ciena, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ciena is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $288,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ciena is $104,554.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ciena

Related Companies

  • Viavi Solutions
  • Nokia
  • Limelight Networks
  • NETSCOUT
  • Harmonic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources