Limelight Networks
Limelight Networks Salaries

Limelight Networks's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Ukraine at the low-end to $108,339 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Limelight Networks. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Human Resources
$108K
Software Engineer
$50.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Limelight Networks is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,339. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Limelight Networks is $79,295.

